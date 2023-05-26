Cove Street Capital LLC Sells 2,923 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Cove Street Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,979 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the third quarter worth $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the third quarter worth $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 955.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TPR. OTR Global raised shares of Tapestry from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.29.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TPR traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,044,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,379,434. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.55. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $47.48. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 13.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

About Tapestry

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.