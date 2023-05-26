Cove Street Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

Cove Street Capital LLC cut its holdings in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,857,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,165 shares during the quarter. Ecovyst accounts for about 6.9% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Ecovyst were worth $25,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECVT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ecovyst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Ecovyst in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Ecovyst by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecovyst

In other news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 11,490,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $114,329,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst Stock Performance

Shares of ECVT traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $10.52. 705,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,965. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Ecovyst Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.18.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.94 million. Ecovyst had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 8.04%. Equities analysts forecast that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ECVT shares. TheStreet lowered Ecovyst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. CL King upped their price target on Ecovyst from $13.50 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, March 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Ecovyst from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Ecovyst from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Ecovyst Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.