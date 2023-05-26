Cove Street Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Cove Street Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

In other news, Director John T. Preston sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $505,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,882.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Melkeya Mcduffie sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.29, for a total transaction of $103,023.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,456,463.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Preston sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $505,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,882.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,526 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,087 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

CLH traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.65. 78,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,269. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.56 and a 1 year high of $147.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.22.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CLH shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.22.

Clean Harbors Profile

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.