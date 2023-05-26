Cove Street Capital LLC Lowers Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Cove Street Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,549 shares during the period. The Liberty SiriusXM Group makes up 1.5% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $5,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 7,677,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,288,000 after buying an additional 352,802 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,160,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,290,000 after acquiring an additional 75,828 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,170,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,074,000 after purchasing an additional 213,037 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 167.3% in the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,486,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,911,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,780,000 after acquiring an additional 73,010 shares during the last quarter. 29.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LSXMA shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $21,384,734.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,670,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,071,071.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $790,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $21,384,734.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,670,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,071,071.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 51,200 shares of company stock worth $1,376,825 and sold 432,401 shares worth $32,257,898. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LSXMA traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $28.20. 400,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,258. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $45.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.10.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.27). The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

