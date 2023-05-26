Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Receives $26.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

CUZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Cousins Properties Stock Down 2.3 %

Cousins Properties stock opened at $19.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Cousins Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $34.85.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Cousins Properties

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.63%.

In related news, EVP John S. Mccoll sold 36,975 shares of Cousins Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $921,786.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,193.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cousins Properties

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CUZ. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,105,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 37.8% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,296,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,081,000 after buying an additional 2,548,134 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,869,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth $38,681,000. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth $27,694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Company Profile



Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

