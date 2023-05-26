Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Director Sells $31,220,000.00 in Stock

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $31,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,651,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,656,596.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE CPNG traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,302,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,278,733. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of 127.93 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.31. Coupang, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $21.38.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 9.03%. Coupang’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Coupang by 0.4% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 195,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in Coupang by 6.2% during the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Coupang by 1.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 56,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Coupang by 0.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 187,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Coupang by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CPNG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Coupang from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Coupang from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupang has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.11.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

