Copper Fox Metals (CVE:CUU) Trading 10.6% Higher

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CVE:CUU – Get Rating) traded up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. 206,725 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 142% from the average session volume of 85,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Copper Fox Metals Trading Up 29.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.21. The firm has a market cap of C$167.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.00 and a beta of 2.48.

Copper Fox Metals Company Profile

Copper Fox Metals Inc, a resource company, engages in the exploration and development of copper mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company's principal asset is the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Eaglehead porphyry copper project located in northern British Columbia.

