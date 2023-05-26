Continuum Advisory LLC Sells 269 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Continuum Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 56.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $283.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.17.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,034 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $804,010.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,530,395. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $804,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,530,395. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,436.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,389 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $265.55. 160,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,182. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23. The company has a market cap of $73.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $271.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.39. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $294.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.04%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

