Continuum Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 15,478 Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 15,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,318,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,356,000 after buying an additional 575,661 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 392.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 524,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,810,000 after buying an additional 417,702 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,798,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,364,000 after buying an additional 369,517 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 6,416.4% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after acquiring an additional 364,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,983,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,058,000 after acquiring an additional 356,442 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DAR. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.08.

In other news, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,236.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt acquired 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.07 per share, with a total value of $48,663.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,358.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $27,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,236.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 4,400 shares of company stock worth $266,958 in the last 90 days. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DAR stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.51. 202,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,119. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.77 and a twelve month high of $87.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.87 and its 200 day moving average is $63.26.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 10.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

