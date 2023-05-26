Continuum Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 112,414 Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 112,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000. Continuum Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Perdoceo Education at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRDO. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Perdoceo Education by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRDO shares. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Perdoceo Education from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perdoceo Education in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

Perdoceo Education stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.00. 26,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,351. Perdoceo Education Co. has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $15.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.68. The firm has a market cap of $810 million, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.20.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $195.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.36 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 941,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,484,343.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Leslie T. Thornton sold 16,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $220,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,059.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $331,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 941,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,484,343.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,671 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,109. 2.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Perdoceo Education Profile

(Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU) segments. The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.