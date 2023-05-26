Continuum Advisory LLC Purchases 656 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 308,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,716,000 after purchasing an additional 109,913 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 40,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,296,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,248,299. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.85 and a twelve month high of $120.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.86 and a 200 day moving average of $104.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

