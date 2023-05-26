Continuum Advisory LLC Has $860,000 Position in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Continuum Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,691 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC owned about 0.16% of CION Investment worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its stake in CION Investment by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 974,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after buying an additional 305,405 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in CION Investment by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 894,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after buying an additional 108,099 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its stake in CION Investment by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 820,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after buying an additional 261,094 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in CION Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $7,316,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in CION Investment by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 737,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after purchasing an additional 407,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of CION Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $9.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

CION Investment Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CION traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.88. 36,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,065. CION Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $7.83 and a 52 week high of $11.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.42 million, a PE ratio of 51.95 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.18.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CION Investment had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $55.50 million during the quarter.

CION Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.77%. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 715.79%.

CION Investment Company Profile

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

Further Reading

