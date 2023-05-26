Continuum Advisory LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Continuum Advisory LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,496 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $448,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $9,203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.82. The company had a trading volume of 77,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,833. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.16. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $25.28 and a 12 month high of $29.01.

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

