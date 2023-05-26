Continuum Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 38,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. Tlwm now owns 8,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,825.9% in the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 127,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,040,000 after purchasing an additional 122,730 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $665,326.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,054,075.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,578 shares of company stock worth $18,543,247. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.65.

NYSE:JPM traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.75. 2,050,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,749,985. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $144.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

