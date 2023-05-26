Continuum Advisory LLC Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 22,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $40.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,858,703. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $42.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.29.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.