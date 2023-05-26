Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,360,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,900 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.46% of Sandstorm Gold worth $7,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 181,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 21.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 6.1% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 50,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 23.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter worth $25,000. 55.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SAND shares. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.25 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $8.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.66.

NYSE SAND opened at $5.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average of $5.50. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $38.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.00 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 53.82% and a return on equity of 3.04%. Research analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. This is an increase from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Fruta del Norte, Hounde, Karma, Relief Canyon, Santa Elena, Vale Royalties, Yamana Silver Stream, Other, and Corporate.

