Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 35,731 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 105.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,508 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,731 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 590 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,394 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. OTR Global upgraded Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $98.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $70.35 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.39.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.83%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

