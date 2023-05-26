Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $7 Million Investment in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 771,727 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $7,000,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.08% of ADT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ADT by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,343,057 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $17,549,000 after purchasing an additional 196,227 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new position in ADT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in ADT during the third quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in ADT by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 504,928 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 16,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in ADT in the third quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Get ADT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ADT from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

ADT Price Performance

NYSE:ADT opened at $5.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.67 and a beta of 1.69. ADT Inc. has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $10.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The security and automation business reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. ADT had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 8.01%. Analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

ADT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 466.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ADT

In other ADT news, EVP David W. Smail purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.91 per share, with a total value of $49,100.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 457,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,901.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP David W. Smail bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.91 per share, with a total value of $49,100.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 457,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,901.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Porpora bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $61,440.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 487,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,151.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 180,650 shares of company stock valued at $987,364 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

Featured Stories

