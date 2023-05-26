Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $6.20 Million Investment in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 173,764 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of InMode at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,300 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its position in InMode by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 59,611 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 0.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 109,808 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,544 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INMD. UBS Group began coverage on InMode in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised InMode from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on InMode from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.71.

InMode Stock Down 2.8 %

InMode Company Profile

INMD opened at $32.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 2.07. InMode Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.20 and a 52 week high of $41.84.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

