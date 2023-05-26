Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 39,537 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 445.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,537 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of American Financial Group worth $6,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 164,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 243,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,902,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

American Financial Group Trading Up 0.0 %

AFG opened at $113.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.82. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.54 and a 1-year high of $150.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.76.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.20%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. Its Property and Casualty Insurance Products include Property and Transportation, Specialty Casualty, and Specialty Financial.

