Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 105.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,508 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 35,731 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $98.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.39. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $70.35 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $112.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.83%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

