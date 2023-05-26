Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 41,234 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 266.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,234 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $6,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Xylem by 583.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Xylem by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the third quarter worth $51,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,822.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Performance

XYL opened at $98.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.08 and a 1 year high of $118.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 64.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XYL has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen raised their price target on Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.80.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

