CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Now Covered by Analysts at CL King

CL King began coverage on shares of CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CNMD. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CONMED from $118.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CONMED from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CONMED from $96.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CONMED from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CONMED in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CONMED presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $130.40.

CONMED Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNMD opened at $117.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.02. CONMED has a fifty-two week low of $71.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 11.39% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $295.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CONMED will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is -24.62%.

Insider Activity at CONMED

In other CONMED news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $181,335.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,616.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CONMED news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $181,335.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,616.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total value of $2,727,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,386.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,031 shares of company stock worth $7,777,079 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CONMED

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CONMED by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,806,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,342,000 after purchasing an additional 176,701 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CONMED by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,338,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,654,000 after purchasing an additional 127,857 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CONMED by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,402,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,944,000 after purchasing an additional 335,974 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of CONMED by 8.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,350,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,302,000 after purchasing an additional 99,568 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CONMED by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,165,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,247,000 after purchasing an additional 33,781 shares during the period.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific geographical segments. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology.

Featured Articles

