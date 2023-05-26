Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH) Short Interest Down 46.4% in May

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 46.4% from the April 30th total of 14,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compute Health Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Compute Health Acquisition in the third quarter worth $80,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Compute Health Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Compute Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Compute Health Acquisition by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Compute Health Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Compute Health Acquisition alerts:

Compute Health Acquisition Price Performance

CPUH traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,456. Compute Health Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $10.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.22.

Compute Health Acquisition Company Profile

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Compute Health Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compute Health Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compute Health Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.