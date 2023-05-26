Computacenter (LON:CCC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,130.79

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,130.79 ($26.50) and traded as high as GBX 2,450 ($30.47). Computacenter shares last traded at GBX 2,380 ($29.60), with a volume of 115,766 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCC. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($33.58) price objective on shares of Computacenter in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,850 ($35.45) price target on shares of Computacenter in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,674 ($33.26).

The company has a market capitalization of £2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,465.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,244.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,132.19.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 45.80 ($0.57) per share. This represents a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from Computacenter’s previous dividend of $22.10. Computacenter’s payout ratio is presently 4,276.73%.

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and operations services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, North America, and internationally. The company offers workplace solutions, including endpoint management, field and lifecycle, virtual desktop, managed print, service desk and remote support, application, collaboration management, and experience management services, as well as device as a service; applications and data solutions, including software development, software lifecycle management, cloud and application support, application migration, data and analytics, user experience, and process automation services; cloud and data center solutions, which include data center, cloud platform, marketplace software sourcing, private cloud, enterprise cloud, finops, data center deployment, cloud optimization, application migration, infrastructure and cloud managed, and application platform services.

