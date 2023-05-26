Compound USD Coin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.28 Million (CUSDC)

Compound USD Coin (CUSDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Over the last seven days, Compound USD Coin has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Compound USD Coin has a total market cap of $608.33 million and approximately $5.28 million worth of Compound USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound USD Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Compound USD Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Compound USD Coin Profile

Compound USD Coin launched on July 8th, 2020. Compound USD Coin’s total supply is 26,605,059,821 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,605,059,812 tokens. Compound USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound USD Coin is compound.finance. The official message board for Compound USD Coin is medium.com/compound-finance. The Reddit community for Compound USD Coin is https://reddit.com/r/compound and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound is a protocol on the Ethereum blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of assets with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the asset. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.

Each money market is unique to an Ethereum asset (such as Ether, an ERC-20 stablecoin such as Dai, or an ERC-20 utility token such as Augur), and contains a transparent and publicly-inspectable ledger, with a record of all transactions and historical interest rates.

cUSDC is the Compound’s wrapped version of USDC and it’s available on the Compound platform.”

Buying and Selling Compound USD Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound USD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound USD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.