Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Short Interest Up 207.9% in May

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,600 shares, an increase of 207.9% from the April 30th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 215,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MGDDY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.56. 142,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,519. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $16.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on MGDDY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. HSBC lowered Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

