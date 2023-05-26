Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Short Interest Down 94.3% in May

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 94.3% from the April 30th total of 106,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 413,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CFRUY traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,510. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.73. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $17.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.71.

About Compagnie Financière Richemont

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

