Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) CEO Sells $1,108,054.48 in Stock

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 16,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total transaction of $1,108,054.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 479,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,216,798.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sanjay Mirchandani also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

On Thursday, May 18th, Sanjay Mirchandani sold 7,791 shares of Commvault Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $502,519.50.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Sanjay Mirchandani sold 22,358 shares of Commvault Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total value of $1,290,950.92.

On Monday, March 6th, Sanjay Mirchandani sold 22,310 shares of Commvault Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $1,314,505.20.

Commvault Systems Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Commvault Systems stock opened at $68.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.32. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.26 and a 12-month high of $69.16. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.74, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commvault Systems

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVLT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Commvault Systems during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems

(Get Rating)

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.