Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 31.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at $779,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 111,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Southern Copper Stock Up 2.5 %

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $39,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,099. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCCO traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.80. 338,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,856. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $82.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.46 and a 200 day moving average of $69.91. The stock has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.23.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.94%.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Further Reading

