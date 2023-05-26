Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Has $227,000 Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,609 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Markel Corp grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Walt Disney by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in Walt Disney by 8.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 4.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,273,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,235,405. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.65. The company has a market capitalization of $161.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $126.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.65.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

