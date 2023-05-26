Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 61.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 108.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 27,374 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 180,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,952,000 after purchasing an additional 34,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter.

FIXD traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.94. 103,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,693. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.76. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.85.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

