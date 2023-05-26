CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC reduced its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CME stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $177.37. 120,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,647,806. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $212.09.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

CME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.25.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

