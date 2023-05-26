Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,641,982 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 422,996 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $26,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 451,736 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 82,066 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $530,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $2,301,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $2,572,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 149,569 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 59,524 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of CLF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.36. 4,812,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,150,307. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 2.22. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Insider Transactions at Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $197,142.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,418.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $197,142.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,418.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 6,500 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $98,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 237,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,695.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 125,300 shares of company stock worth $1,875,531. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on CLF shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.53.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also

