Cleanaway Waste Management (OTCMKTS:TSPCF) Trading Down 2.8%

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (OTCMKTS:TSPCF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.71 and last traded at $1.71. Approximately 20,366 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 393% from the average daily volume of 4,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

Cleanaway Waste Management Trading Up 1.2 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.82.

Cleanaway Waste Management Company Profile

Cleanaway Waste Management Ltd. engages in the provision of total waste management, industrial, and environment services. It operates through the following segments: Solid Waste Services, Liquid Waste and Health Services, and Industrial Services and Waste Services. The Solid Waste Services segment includes commercial and industrial, municipal, and residential collection services for all types of solid waste stream and ownership and management of waste transfer stations and landfills.

