Clarke Inc. (TSE:CKI) Insider Acquires C$130,736.88 in Stock

Clarke Inc. (TSE:CKI – Get Rating) insider Sime Armoyan purchased 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$12.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$130,736.88.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 20th, Sime Armoyan bought 46,300 shares of Clarke stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$12.05 per share, with a total value of C$557,915.00.

On Friday, April 14th, Sime Armoyan bought 24,100 shares of Clarke stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$12.01 per share, with a total value of C$289,363.88.

Clarke Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TSE:CKI opened at C$13.30 on Friday. Clarke Inc. has a 12-month low of C$10.50 and a 12-month high of C$14.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$186.07 million, a P/E ratio of 60.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Clarke Company Profile

Clarke ( TSE:CKI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$19.60 million for the quarter.

Clarke Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in middle market, turnaround, PIPEs, bridge financing, recapitalization, and buyout companies. It invests in undervalued or underperforming businesses with hard assets. It invests in companies, securities or other assets such as real estate, which can be public or private entities.

