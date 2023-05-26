City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Sells 12,569 Shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 158,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,569 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 166.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,783 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $442,000.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.73. 9,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,821. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $14.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.70.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.72%.

