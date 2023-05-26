City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 540,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,432 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF makes up about 1.6% of City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 2.36% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF worth $20,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the third quarter worth $154,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the fourth quarter worth $207,000.

Shares of KSA stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,293. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a 52-week low of $35.78 and a 52-week high of $47.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.89. The stock has a market cap of $934.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.56.

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

