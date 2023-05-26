City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Purchases New Shares in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 324,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,360,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the third quarter worth about $156,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the second quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the third quarter worth about $202,000.

Insider Activity at BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

In other BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 58,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.56 per share, for a total transaction of $903,460.28. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,821,789 shares in the company, valued at $168,387,036.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 745,080 shares of company stock valued at $11,474,830 in the last three months.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.38. 192,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,921. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $15.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

