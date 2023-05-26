City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 25,000 Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 598,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $7,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISD. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Matisse Capital bought a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $374,000.

Insider Activity at PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

In other PGIM High Yield Bond Fund news, Director Brian Reid purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $35,310.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,089. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $12.12. 32,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,468. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $13.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.20 and a 200 day moving average of $12.37.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

