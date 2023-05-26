City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 781,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 133,400 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 64.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 494,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 193,668 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 81.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 406,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 182,228 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 5.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 35.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 10,117 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of VVR remained flat at $3.59 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 422,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,613. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average is $3.82. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $4.14.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Senior Income Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.04%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

