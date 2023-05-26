City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 150.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 838,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 503,962 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF accounts for 2.7% of City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.92% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $33,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,546,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 119.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 14,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 391,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,869,000 after buying an additional 230,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 398,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,993,000 after buying an additional 76,048 shares in the last quarter.

EWT stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.83. 2,374,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,866,865. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52-week low of $39.75 and a 52-week high of $57.50. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.53 and its 200-day moving average is $44.68.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

