City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Has $678,000 Stock Position in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Rating) by 142.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,290 shares during the quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 132,544 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $422,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 80,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 13,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $1,228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.69% of the company’s stock.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Adams Natural Resources Fund stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,064. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $24.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day moving average is $21.43.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Announces Dividend

About Adams Natural Resources Fund

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

