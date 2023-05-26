Citigroup Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,260 ($15.67) to GBX 1,250 ($15.55) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 1,900 ($23.63) price target for the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a reduce rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.41) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,390 ($17.29) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,500 ($18.66) to GBX 1,760 ($21.89) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,471.43 ($18.30).

Antofagasta Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 1,350 ($16.79) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,088.71, a PEG ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,492.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,540.64. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of GBX 971.20 ($12.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,837.50 ($22.85).

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

