Citigroup Lowers Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN) to Neutral

Citigroup lowered shares of Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Rain Oncology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Rain Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Guggenheim lowered Rain Oncology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered Rain Oncology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Securities initiated coverage on Rain Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.44.

Rain Oncology Trading Down 8.1 %

Shares of Rain Oncology stock opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.12. The company has a market cap of $41.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.04. Rain Oncology has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $14.48.

Insider Activity at Rain Oncology

Rain Oncology ( NASDAQ:RAIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rain Oncology will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Boxer Capital, Llc sold 995,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total transaction of $1,243,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,152,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,265. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rain Oncology

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samsara BioCapital LLC lifted its position in shares of Rain Oncology by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 2,260,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,085,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Rain Oncology by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,147,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,178,000 after acquiring an additional 972,212 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Rain Oncology by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 824,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,209,000 after acquiring an additional 178,607 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rain Oncology by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 803,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 62,340 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rain Oncology by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 521,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 13,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Rain Oncology Company Profile

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.

