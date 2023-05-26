Citigroup Lowers BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target to $74.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $62.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.00 and its 200 day moving average is $72.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.48. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $55.07 and a fifty-two week high of $80.41.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 53.66%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total value of $544,178.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,538,927.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BJ. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.7% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.9% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

