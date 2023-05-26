Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) PT Lowered to $54.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.52.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.3 %

Cisco Systems stock opened at $49.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 56.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $153,266.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,814,399.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,654 shares of company stock valued at $813,946. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. United Bank bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 32.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,607 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 21.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,470,000 after purchasing an additional 182,857 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

