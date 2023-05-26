Christopher Redford Sells 1,500 Shares of S&U plc (LON:SUS) Stock

S&U plc (LON:SUS – Get Rating) insider Christopher Redford sold 1,500 shares of S&U stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,480 ($30.85), for a total transaction of £37,200 ($46,268.66).

S&U Price Performance

LON:SUS traded down GBX 90 ($1.12) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,480 ($30.85). The stock had a trading volume of 5,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,828. S&U plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,900 ($23.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,570 ($31.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.39, a current ratio of 61.50 and a quick ratio of 58.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £301.32 million, a PE ratio of 886.78 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,406.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,243.60.

Get S&U alerts:

S&U Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 60 ($0.75) per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from S&U’s previous dividend of $38.00. S&U’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,713.78%.

About S&U

S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

