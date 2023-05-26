Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Trading 7.7% Higher

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) were up 7.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.23 and last traded at $23.23. Approximately 294,574 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 627,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KDNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Chinook Therapeutics from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

Chinook Therapeutics Stock Up 8.8 %

The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.13% and a negative net margin of 4,114.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $116,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,593.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eric Dobmeier sold 23,800 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $513,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,524,454.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $116,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,593.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 725,532 shares of company stock valued at $15,889,581 in the last three months. 23.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chinook Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 4,345,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,854,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 9.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,651,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,785,000 after acquiring an additional 319,169 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,688,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,228,000 after acquiring an additional 29,092 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,440,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,985,000 after acquiring an additional 21,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,399,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,180,000 after purchasing an additional 37,190 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Articles

