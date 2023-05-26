China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in May

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

China Resources Power Stock Performance

CRPJY remained flat at $34.13 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.32. China Resources Power has a 12-month low of $22.46 and a 12-month high of $34.13.

China Resources Power Company Profile

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Power and Renewable Energy. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power plants, hydro-electric power plants, and other clean and renewable energy projects.

