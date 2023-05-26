China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in May

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
China Resources Power Stock Performance
CRPJY remained flat at $34.13 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.32. China Resources Power has a 12-month low of $22.46 and a 12-month high of $34.13.
China Resources Power Company Profile
